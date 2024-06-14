Sarasota County Commission primary closed after person close to campaign files as write-in

The daughter of a Sarasota County Commission candidate's campaign worker closed the Republican primary in August by registering as a write-in candidate, locking out independent and Democratic voters in balloting to decide who will represent District 1 the next four years.

If no Democratic or write-in candidates had filed paperwork to qualify this week, the Aug. 20 Republican primary would have been open to all voters in a race that pits Teresa Mast, a former Sarasota County Planning Commissioner, against Alexandra Coe, who previously served on the Sarasota County Charter Review Board.

Current District 1 County Commissioner Mike Moran is precluded by term limits from running for re-election after representing the northeast Sarasota County area for the past eight years.

Who closed the Republican primary between Teresa Mast and Alexandra Coe?

However, Hope Williams, a 20-year-old Republican, filed paperwork to qualify as a write-in candidate for District 1 Wednesday afternoon.

Williams is the daughter of Traci Williams, the volunteer coordinator for Mast's campaign.

District 1 has 30,307 registered Republicans, 16,957 registered Democrats and 14,581 voters with no party affiliation, according to June data from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Candidates for office have until noon Friday to submit required paperwork and valid petition signatures from a portion of registered voters or pay a qualifying fee of $5,970 for party candidates or $3,980 for unaffiliated candidates. For write-in candidates, there is no cost to qualify.

Write-in candidates do not appear on the general election ballot in November, so barring any last-minute surprises, either Mast or Coe's name will appear on the general election ballot with a blank space for a write-in this fall.

Mast defended having only Republicans vote in the primary.

"I'm one mind with Gov. DeSantis that the Republican Party should pick their nominees," Mast said.

She then accused her Republican opponent of being a "liberal Democrat" who needs votes from Democrats to win the upcoming election.

Alexandra Coe calls write-in candidacy "political trick"

Coe, 60, said she's a Republican who's never been affiliated with the Democratic Party. She joined the Republican Party in 2014 after being a Libertarian for years.

She called the use of a write-in candidate a "political trick" used by both parties to prevent the voice of the people from being heard, calling the tactic "fundamentally unjust."

"Teresa Mast and her campaign clearly fear the prospect of the people in District 1 exercising their rights to choose who represents them," Coe said. "It may be legal, but it's not right."

Mast noted the Republican Party's position on closed primaries, pointing to Coe's stance on the issue as proof she's not a "true Republican."

"If she was a true Republican she would support this," Mast said.

An email seeking comment on Williams' candidacy and a phone call placed on Wednesday morning, were not returned by Thursday afternoon. A woman who answered at a phone number provided in Williams' election qualifying documents said any comment would come in a statement after the candidate qualified for the election.

Why isn't a Democrat running in the Sarasota County Commission District 1 race?

Daniel Kuether, chairman of the Sarasota Democratic Party, called Williams a "Mickey Mouse" candidate with Republicans "exploiting a loophole in Florida's election law."

"Hope Williams, a write-in candidate lacking experience and funding, is seen as a tactic to disenfranchise Democratic and independent voters," he said.

Kuether said the heavy Republican advantage in District 1 makes it difficult to find qualified Democratic candidates.

Of the more than 323,000 thousand registered voters in Sarasota County, 151,497 are registered Republican, compared with 86,162 for Democrats. Another 77,338 county voters registered with no party affiliation.

"We certainly are trying to" field Democratic candidates, Kuether said. "But when you look at those numbers, it's hard to convince someone that it's worth their time."

