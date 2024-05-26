Sarasota Commons shooting: 2 man arrested will also face larceny, fraud charges

Two men who were arrested in the Sarasota Commons shooting are facing additional charges related to fraud.

In addition to second-degree murder charges, Joseph Brice Jr., 31, will also face charges of identity fraud and larceny that were added in May. Brice was arrested by Sarasota Police for his role in the Jan. 19 shooting at a U.S. Post Office parking lot in the 900 block of North Beneva Road that killed Jamez R. White, 23.

Juan Claudio, 26, is also facing identity and larceny charges, along with third-degree murder charges after commissioning White to commit bank fraud, which Claudio arranged and participated in with Brice, investigators allege in a probable cause affidavit.

The larceny and identity charges Claudio and Brice face stem from fraudulently using a personal identification number from Ocean Hut Surf Shop to write a check payable to Brice for $29,942.43 without the business’ consent, court records said. The check was dated for Jan. 4.

On Jan. 9, the same check was deposited in a drive-thru ATM in Lilburn, Georgia. On the day of the shooting, Brice, Claudio and White visited six different Chase banks, where Brice withdrew $25,900, investigators alleged in the probable cause affidavit.

Just before the shooting, the three men reportedly drove to the post office and parked. Brice handed White his Chase Bank credit card, and White handed the card to Claudio. Brice asked Claudio to get a $1,000 money order. Claudio went inside the post office while White remained in the front passenger seat, and Brice sat in the right rear passenger, authorities reported.

While he was in the post office, Claudio heard five gunshots. When he went outside and saw that his car was gone, a man told him that they were shooting and his Mercedes had been driven away.

An anonymous source told police that Brice and Claudio had been scamming banks, and there was some animosity between Brice and Claudio due to a large amount of money that was owed to Brice from Claudio, according to an affidavit. The source said Brice was planning on robbing Claudio.

White was described as a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend to many in an obituary posted by his family. He will remembered for his infectious family, his heart, kind and giving nature, his obituary stated.

“Jamez's departure has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him,” his obituary stated. “His absence will be deeply felt by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts and minds, reminding us of the incredible person he was and the impact he had on this world”

Claudio has a criminal bond hearing on July 15. Brice has a Sept. 11 criminal case management hearing.

