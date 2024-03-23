Sarasota bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in Bradenton; driver sought

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on a crosswalk in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 28-year-old bicyclist was trying to cross the eastbound lane of State Road 70 around 9 p.m. Friday when a red-colored car hit him. The driver fled the scene.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stopper.

The crash remains under investigation.

