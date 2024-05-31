Sarasota affordable housing initiative recognized by Florida League of Cities

The city of Sarasota is making room in its trophy case with a nod for its newest affordable housing initiative.

The Florida League of Cities awarded Sarasota the 2024 Local Action Award for its affordable housing density program, the organization announced Tuesday. Sarasota was one of four cities to receive a Municipal Achievement Award — which recognizes "superior and innovative efforts" from local governments across the state — along with St. Cloud, Oakland and DeLand.

The league recognized Sarasota’s density bonus program as a “citywide effort that successfully addresses a local need,” per a press release. The nod comes as the city and county continue to ramp up their affordable housing efforts — which include the density bonuses, a city-owned affordable housing complex and $40 million of Resilient SRQ funding dedicated toward bolstering affordable housing projects.

Density bonuses offer extra building units and height in certain zoning districts in exchange for a developer designating some of its project as affordable housing. Sarasota offers density bonuses in its downtown core and in three new zoning districts along the major corridors of Fruitville Road, Washington Boulevard and up and down U.S. 41.

The league of cities recognition comes as density bonuses continue to face local backlash and skepticism, with opponents believing them too generous toward developers without asking for enough affordable housing. Ahearn-Koch called on the commission to rescind its approving vote of the new districts at a May 6 commission meeting, but the motion failed.

City staffers, like Planning Director Steve Cover, feel the bonuses will spur the affordable housing growth needed to meet Sarasota’s growing need for it. Developers and residents alike, Cover said, have voiced support for the program, and the city is already screening projects that will use the bonus and build affordable housing.

“We have projects coming in, and that answers a lot of questions out there about whether this will work or not,” Cover said. “We’re very confident with what’s been approved, and we’re already seeing results.”

