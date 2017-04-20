Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock visit Trump at the White House

Some special guests joined former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin during a White House visit Wednesday evening.

Musicians Kid Rock and Ted Nugent posed for a series of photos with the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, who thanked President Trump for the invitation. According to Nugent, who was joined by his wife, Shemane, the group had dinner with the president.

Shemane Nugent posted a photo of Kid Rock, Palin and Nugent standing beneath a portrait of then-first lady Hillary Clinton.

Palin published a few photos of her hanging in the Oval Office, saying she had a “great night”:

Kid Rock was joined by Audrey Berry, his new fiancée and longtime girlfriend. Earlier this year, the rocker was reportedly being considered as a U.S. Senate candidate for Michigan.

“So today is the 242nd anniversary of The Shot Heard Round The World is it!” Nugent wrote on Facebook about the visit. “Well well well looky looky here boogie chillin’, I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazyass Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman WhackMaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again! Got that? Glowing all American over the top WE THE PEOPLE gory details coming ASAP!! BRACE!”

In 2007, Nugent called Barack Obama a “piece of s***”” and told the then-candidate to “suck on my machine gun.” He also said in April 2012 that “If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.” Nugent was neither dead nor in jail a year later.

