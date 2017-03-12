Trump looking to Sarah Huckabee Sanders in tough moments

In this March 8, 2017, photo, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders works in her office at the White House in Washington. The 34-year-old spokeswoman for President Donald Trump was schooled in hardscrabble politics _ and down-home rhetoric _ from a young age by her father, folksy former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Her way with a zinger, and her unshakable loyalty to an often unpredictable boss, is a big reason why the deputy press secretary is a rising star in Trump's orbit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with aggressive on-air questioning about the president's wiretapping claims, Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't flinch, she went folksy.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," she pulled out a version of an old line from President Lyndon Johnson: "If the president walked across the Potomac, the media would be reporting that he could not swim."

The 34-year-old spokeswoman for President Donald Trump was schooled in hardscrabble politics — and down-home rhetoric — from a young age by her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Her way with a zinger — and her unshakable loyalty to an often unpredictable boss — are big reasons why the deputy press secretary is a rising star in Trump's orbit.

In recent weeks, Sanders has taken on a notably more prominent role in selling Trump's agenda, including on television and at White House press briefings. As White House press secretary Sean Spicer's public profile has fluctuated in recent weeks amid criticism of his performance, Sanders has increasingly become a chief defender of Trump in some of his toughest moments.

Sanders' rise has fueled speculation that she's becoming the president's favored articulator, a notion she disputes. "It's hard for any one person to maintain a schedule of being the singular face all day every day," she said. She argued that more than one press aide spoke for President Barack Obama.

"When Eric Schultz went on TV did anybody say Josh Earnest is getting fired?" Sanders asked. "Was that story ever written?"

Spicer echoed that message: "My goal is to use other key folks in the administration and the White House to do the shows."

Indeed, speaking on behalf of this president is a challenging and consuming job.

Trump often presents his own thoughts directly on Twitter in the early hours of the morning and is known to closely follow his surrogates on television, assessing their performances. He has been happy with Sanders' advocacy, said Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to the president.

"She understands America. She understands the president. And she understands how to connect the two," said Conway, who noted that Sanders had appeared on television throughout the campaign as well. "The president has a great deal of trust in Sarah."

On some days recently Sanders has been the administration's messenger of choice, even when news outlets aren't thrilled. Last Sunday, NBC's Chuck Todd said on-air that "Meet the Press" had sought a "senior administration official or a Cabinet secretary," but that the "White House offered a deputy press secretary. And so we declined."

Sanders credits her larger-than-life dad with helping her learn how to deliver a message. Huckabee, a frequent political commentator, has long been famed for his pithy rhetoric. The two speak most mornings before 6 a.m.

"I'll call and say, 'What do you think if I say this?' He'll say, 'That's really good. You might try to say it a little bit more like X,'" she said.

On advocating for the unconventional Trump, Sanders admits that even in the press office, they don't always get a heads up before Trump tweets. But she says part of Trump's appeal is that he "directly communicates with the American people on a regular basis."

Arkansas-raised, Sanders moved her young family to Washington to be part of the administration. She is married to a Republican consultant and they have three young children. She joined the Trump campaign not long after her father's second presidential bid — which she managed — fizzled out in the 2016 Iowa caucuses. She said she was drawn to Trump's message of economic populism and his outsider attitude.

"One of the big things my dad was running on was changing Washington, breaking that cycle," Sanders said. "I felt like the outsider component was important and I thought he had the ability to actually win and defeat Hillary."

She also said she was drawn to the Trump family's close involvement in the campaign, "having kind of been in the same scenario for my dad's campaign."

Being part of an effort to defeat Hillary Clinton had extra significance for Sanders, whose father entered the Arkansas governor's mansion just a few years after Bill Clinton exited and who shared advisers and friends in the state. Sanders said at times it was difficult to be aggressive, but she "so disagreed" with Hillary Clinton's policies, that she kept on.