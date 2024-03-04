Sarah Everard detective describes moment she found out Wayne Couzens was a serving police officer

Violence against women and girls is getting worse, the prosecutor in Wayne Couzens’ trial has said.

Tom Little KC said he did not think the number of attacks was “reducing or decreasing in any way” following the murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021 by the serving Metropolitan Police officer.

He made the comments while speaking on camera for the first time about the case in a new documentary on the 33-year-old’s death.

Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice has been two and a half years in the making and will air on Tuesday evening on BBC One, days after the third anniversary of her death.

Speaking about the trial, Mr Little said that in order to secure a whole life order, meaning Couzen’s would never be released, he had to prove he had used his position as a police officer to trick Ms Everard into getting into his vehicle in Clapham, South London.

“That is a situation that had never arisen before. Police officers had murdered but they had never done so whilst acting as a police officer.”

He added: “I don’t think the incidences of violence against women and girls is reducing or decreasing in any way. In fact it would appear to me that it’s getting worse.”

Also appearing in the documentary, and speaking for the first time, is Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who led the investigation.

DCI Goodwin said the “thing that most troubles her” is whether police can win back the public’s trust following the murder.

She added :”I began to wonder then, how endemic it is.”

In the documentary, Miss Goodwin also revealed the police discovered Couzens was suspected of an indecent exposure offence days earlier in Kent, before they found out he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The officer sent a team to Couzens’ house in Kent to question him and, while officers were en route, a detective ran into Miss Goodwin’s office, shut the door, and told her “you need to hear this”.

A researcher on the phone then revealed that Couzens was a serving Met officer.

Miss Goodwin said: “I knew that I had to tell my boss and I can just remember the shock of having to just sit on the floor of the office and say to her, ‘You’re not going to believe this, that he’s a police officer’.

“And then the same questions went through her head as went through my head, ‘Are you sure?’.”

Former Met detective Nick Harvey was the first to question Couzens and recalled the moment he discovered the suspect was a serving officer while driving to his house

He told the documentary: “The gravity of the whole situation then became incredibly clear. You know, the moment I told the team, it just went silent.”

Mr Harvey knocked on Couzens’ door and said that when he showed his warrant card “he just went grey”.

“Just... all the colour just ran out of his face,” he said.

Police footage in the documentary showed Couzens during interrogation rocking back and forth in custody with a bandage on his head.

He is asked how he is feeling, to which he replied: “I am in a dark place.”

He then refused to answer any questions about the murder, until finally a female officer says to him: “People trust us to look after them. People trust us to help them. You know, protect and serve, that’s what they say, isn’t it? That’s what we’re here to do. We all took that oath, you included.”

In the year after Miss Everard’s murder, 138 women were killed by men in the UK or a man was the chief suspect. In the same year in England and Wales, an estimated 798,000 women experienced sexual assault and more than 100,000 were were raped or were a victim of attempted rape

The documentary will be shown the week after a damning report released by Lady Elish Angiolini found the police repeatedly ignored and missed chances to stop Couzens.

The inquiry branded him a “predatory sex offender and murderer” who should have never been a police officer.

In a 347-page report, Lady Elish revealed how Couzens’s first interactions with police dated back to 1995 when he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in north London.

In 2015, while working for the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, Couzens again exposed himself but despite the victims providing police with his car registration, he was never arrested or charged.

Lady Elish said without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there was “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight”.

Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice will air on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

