SAPD seeks property theft suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for an individual wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in property, and it’s asking for the public’s help in finding her.

According to an announcement made by the SAPD, 41-year-old Candice Campbell currently has a warrant out for her arrest. She faces one charge of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000.

The SAPD describes Campbell as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Texas Penal Code identifies theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 as a state jail felony. Unless other criteria are met, the punishment for a state jail felony is confinement “for any term of not more than two years or less than 180 days” and a “fine not to exceed $10,000.”

The SAPD asks that you call (325) 657-4315 if you recognize Campbell or have any information that could lead to her arrest.

