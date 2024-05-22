Santo Domingo Pueblo receives grant for wastewater management plan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santo Domingo Pueblo is one step closer to getting clean water and help with waste management. The United States Environmental Protection Agency celebrated two grants totaling $2 million that will go toward a new wastewater treatment plant.

Officials say there are clay pipes throughout the pueblo that were laid in the 1960s. They say most clay pipes last only about 20 years.

New Mexico Environment Department invested over $11 million in water projects last quarter

The plan will be completed in phases with the construction of a new wastewater management facility starting by the end of the year. Much of the grant money will be put toward the Galisteo Pump Lift Station which will then feed sewage to the new facility.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.