How Santee Cooper prepares for hurricane season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday, June 1 marks the first day of hurricane season and electrical company Santee Cooper said it takes precautions all year round to keep the lights on for its customers.

When your power goes out during a storm, it can be stressful.

Many wonder what it takes behind the scenes for crews to prepare for the season and how they tackle power outages once a hurricane hits.

“It’s just something that we have to keep up with when you live in a hurricane zone,” Tracy Vreeland, Santee Cooper spokesperson said.

Santee Cooper took News13 along with crews as they made stops across the county checking equipment for corrosion. Santee Cooper said areas close to the beach like Garden City, are more prone to equipment corrosion because of the salty air.

Vreeland said they have to check electrical poles and lines for corrosion and tree trimming year-round.

“We’ll check this section during these months and then this section during these months,” Vreeland said. “So, we make sure that all that equipment is up to date and ready for a storm.”

Vreeland says that equipment includes any maintenance needed for its vehicles.

During a storm, Vreeland said smart meters are able to tell crews when and where there is a power outage. She adds this comes from its smart grid technology, which is also how you get a text message letting you know where there’s an outage.

“So, there’s little points in our grid where it will see there’s a breaker out or something and it’ll switch it so that the power keeps running,” Vreeland said.

She says when crews begin tackling power outages, they look at areas based on priority. It starts at the electrical lines that will get the most customers back on. Vreeland said this starts at its main feeder that connect to its distribution lines.

“We also have to make sure our hospitals and our fire departments and all of those are on,” Vreeland said. “So, we make sure they’re all taken care of and then we’ll get down to the smaller feeder lines that might feed a dead-end street or one house here and there. And those do tend to take a lot longer because it’s one line at a time.”

Vreeland also says to have an emergency kit ready to go. That includes non-perishable food, a can opener, and water.

