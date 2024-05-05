Santaquin Police officer hit, killed by semi-truck on I-15

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — A Santaquin Police officer was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Santaquin Sunday morning, according to Spanish Fork Police, Fire, and EMS.

The officer was reportedly struck by a semi on I-15 at South Payson. The road is currently shut down at that location.

18-year-old pronounced dead after drowning at Sand Hollow State Park

“You may need go towards West Mt. to get into Santaquin on back roads,” Spanish Fork Police said on social media.

Utah Highway Patrol said the northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 are currently closed at milepost 244 as officers investigate the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.