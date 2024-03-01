Santaluces teacher reprimanded for 'Jesus is the reason for the season' booklets in class

A Santaluces High School math teacher has been reprimanded by the Palm Beach County School District after she handed out religious pamphlets in class that encouraged students to "join us as we worship our Savior Jesus" and included service times at an evangelical church in Lake Clarke Shores.

Wendy Williams, who has been a teacher at Santaluces for five years but a district employee since 2009, said she handed out the pamphlets along with candy canes to students in four of her five classes right before winter break.

The booklets said that "Jesus is the reason for the season," and also included Bible verses and shared a story about candy canes being used to signify the blood of Christ and the purity of the baby Jesus' birth at Christmas.

The materials appeared to be produced by New Life Alliance Church and told students that they "belong to Jesus" and "are to follow only Him."

Photos of a pamphlet shared in class by a Santaluces High School teacher appears to have been created by New Life Alliance Church in West Palm Beach. The school district is investigating the matter after receiving notice from a parent of the student in the class.

A parent of a student in one of the classes filed a complaint with the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), a organization based in Wisconsin that regularly notifies government agencies, including school boards, of incidents in which employees or public messaging violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. That clause prohibits the government from making any law "respecting the establishment of a religion."

"We want a government to be comfortable for all people regardless of religion," FFRF staff attorney Chris Line said. "We want to make sure the government is neutral (on matters of religion)."

Line co-authored a letter to Superintendent Mike Burke on Jan. 4 after learning of the incident at Santaluces. He called for the school district to step in and stop the teacher from distributing religious materials in the future and remind all public school teachers that they cannot "proselytize" to students in class.

The school district provided The Palm Beach Post with a copy of the reprimand, now included in Williams' personnel file, on Feb. 27.

She had no previous disciplinary history with the district and was not removed from the classroom or suspended for handing out the pamphlets — a decision in line with the school district's progressive discipline policy. Williams did not return a request for comment on the matter.

Santaluces teacher broke school board policy that stops employees from 'advancing or disparaging' any religion

Investigators found Williams violated the district's policies on religious freedom, which prohibits school employees from using their positions to "advance or disparage" any religion or religious belief.

Included in the district's investigative report were interviews with three students from her class. Two didn't remember seeing a pamphlet, but a third student, who is Jewish, recalled receiving the pamphlet with the candy cane. The student said it made her feel uncomfortable and that she didn't expect that type of behavior from her math teacher.

Williams said she handed out the pamphlets in class but that students were free to take them or leave them. She said she has "never asked any student in my class to come to my church and I have never proselytized about my religion."

But the pamphlets expressly invited students to come to the church for Christmas services, and encouraged students to say a prayer that read, "Dear God, Thank You for loving me enough to send Jesus for Christmas. I believe Jesus died for my sins, and I accept Him now as my Savior. I promise to follow Him and share His love with others the best that I can."

Williams told district investigators that 2023 was the first year she'd handed out the pamphlets in her classes and that she'd done so because a student asked her why she gave out candy canes.

"The students asked if they could eat the candy canes while taking the Math test," Williams added. "The only thing in my classroom hanging up is snowmen to represent the season. On Valentine's Day, I put hearts up, etc. Nothing about religion is ever discussed or talked about in my classroom."

Last month, leaders from the Freedom From Religion Foundation got news of the teacher's reprimand from Burke and reacted in a news release.

"Religion plus math adds up to a serious violation in a public school classroom,” foundation Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor wrote. “We appreciate the district taking swift action in this matter, and stopping a teacher from abusing the trust parents and students place in her.”

