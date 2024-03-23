Santa Rosa police search for suspect who robbed a Chase Bank

(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank on Thursday, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced on social media. Police are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the robbery.

The suspect (pictured below) is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a “Cali” beanie.

The alleged robbery happened at the Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. The suspect presented a note to the bank teller, demanding cash, according to police. He did not threaten the teller with a weapon but still walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities seek help in identifying this suspect who robbed a Chase Bank on Thursday, March 21 (Santa Rosa Police Department).

SRPD officers arrived at the bank but were too late as the suspect had already fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 707-543-3690 and reference case number 24-3353. SRPD says it “would like to speak with anyone who has information potentially related to this incident.”

