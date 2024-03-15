Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club welcomes Mark Hodgdon as new general manager

Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club has named Mark Hodgdon as its new general manager.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club has named Mark Hodgdon its new general manager, bringing years of experience to the facility.

Hodgdon most recently served as general manager at Hilton Atlanta Aiport, overseeing the end stages of a 510-room hotel renovation and negotiating business contract extensions. During his tenure, the hotel received the 2023 Travelers Choice Award from TripAdvisor for the first time.

"I am honored to join Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club, an impeccable private club known for its beauty and unique experiences," Hodgdon said in a news release. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the club and building on its legacy of excellence."

Before his role at Hilton Atlanta Airport, Hodgdon was the owner and partner of Los Cabos Collection, a boutique property management and vacation rental company in Los Cabos, Mexico, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National list: Restaurants in Navarre and Fort Walton Beach make Yelp's Top 100 seafood destinations

From February 2013 to May 2020, he was the senior vice president and general manager at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, where he won TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence Award from 2014-2019.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our award-winning club," Club President Karen Schoonover said in a release. "His proven success in leadership aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our members and guests."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club hires new general manager