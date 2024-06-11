UPDATE: Son shares what happened before Santa Rosa County murder-suicide (report)

Content Warning: This article describes what deputies say happened leading up to a murder-suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

UPDATE (6/11 5:35 p.m.): News 5 is continuing to gather more information about what led up to a Santa Rosa County murder-suicide.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said deputies spoke with the couple’s son before entering the home to get a layout.

A mugshot of Michael Delmar (Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office).

At that time, the son told deputies what he had witnessed.

According to the arrest report, the son was in a room with two other people. He said Michael Delmar, the suspect, busted into the room and began choking Katie Delmar, the victim, with a gun in his hand.

Michael then allegedly dragged Katie into the living room, where he shot her in the stomach, twice in the leg and in the back.

The son then ran out with the other people who were in the house and went across the street.

Original Story

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A husband and wife were killed in a murder-suicide Sunday, and the Santa Rosa County sheriff said deputies had been called to the home twice before.

Sheriff Bob Johnson held a press conference at 11 a.m. on June 11, during which he gave an update on what happened Sunday.

According to Johnson, deputies were called around 8:15 p.m. by an off-duty Okaloosa County deputy who said he had a child at his home with a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Michael Travis Delmar, 41, and Katie Nicole Delmar, 42, dead from gunshot wounds.

Johnson said their investigation found that Michael had killed Katie before killing himself.

Two of the couple’s three children were taken to a Pensacola hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson said deputies had responded to the home for domestic disturbances in 2015 and in 2022.

“Both were classified as verbal-only disputes, so there was no arrest made,” he said.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can reach out to:

Santa Rosa Counseling Center 850-626-7779

The Favor House NWFL 850-626-5600

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Call or text 988



Johnson said the children are in the custody of family members and are safe.

