Santa Rosa County Schools recognized as top-ranked PLCP in Florida

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District was recognized as the top-ranking Professional Learning and Certification Program in Florida, the school district announced.

Santa Rosa County Schools received a 3.5 on a 4-point scale, which tied for first among all PLCP programs in Florida. The only school districts achieving the same score, reportedly, were Duval and Indian River counties.

Santa Rosa County’s score improved to a 3.5 score from a 3.0 score it earned last year.

The school district received a 3 in teacher retention, a 3 in student achievement, a 4 in student achievement by subgroup, a 4 in teacher evaluation score and a 110 in total completers.

“This achievement could not be possible without the dedication of our alternative certification teachers and our teacher mentor coaches,” Human Resources Director B.J. Price said.

The school district’s teacher mentor coaches play a major role in fostering the professional growth of teachers.

“It sometimes takes a while for us to be able to see the fruits of our labor, but each mentor teacher should be celebrated for the great work they are doing,” Price added.

The school district extended its appreciation to all educators, administrators and stakeholders “whose dedication and commitment have contributed to this outstanding recognition.”

