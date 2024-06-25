Santa Rosa County officials share tips to stay safe, keep pets safe for Independence Day

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As many prepare to celebrate Independence Day, officials with Santa Rosa County are providing tips to stay safe.

Man found dead on side of I-10 in Santa Rosa County: FHP

The tips fall into two categories: fireworks and pets.

Firework safety

When people think of the Fourth of July, they often think of fireworks, but according to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks pose serious dangers.

“Each July 4th, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks,” the NFPA website said.

Below are some tips to stay safe while using fireworks, according to officials:

Purchase state-approved fireworks and sparklers from licensed vendors.

Read and follow all warnings and instructions before using.

Light fireworks and sparklers on a flat smooth surface away from combustible materials (not grass).

Keep a fire extinguisher or water hose ready for emergencies.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework or sparkler when lighting the fuse.

Never allow children to use any fireworks or sparkler without supervision.

Light only one item at a time and never attempt to re-light a “dud.”

Submerge used fireworks and “duds” in water prior to placing them in trash receptacles.

UPDATE: Escambia County firefighter dies in Santa Rosa County crash

Pets and the Fourth of July

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is recommending that people follow the following tips to keep their pets safe this Independence Day since “Shelters often see an increase in lost pets after fireworks displays.”

Keep pets indoors during the evening of July 4. Turn on the TV or radio as a distraction and close the curtains. Provide a pet bed or crate in a quiet place to create a small den-like place and a sense of security.

Take your pet for an extra potty break before the fireworks begin. If your pet becomes frightened, this can help prevent accidents.

If your pet often becomes stressed from loud noises like thunderstorms, check with your veterinarian to see if a tranquilizer is appropriate for your pet during the festivities.

If you are near a fireworks display or if neighbors are lighting fireworks, don’t leave your pets unattended outside, not even in a fenced yard or on a chain. Frightened pets may try to escape a fenced yard or become tangled in their chains.

Make sure your pets have proper identification tags with current information in the event they run away. If you must be outside with your pet, keep the pet on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

Do not leave your pet in a vehicle while watching a fireworks display. In only a matter of minutes, the heat in a car can cause serious health problems or death, even at night. Also, a stressed animal can cause major damage to your vehicle’s interior.

If your pet is missing, call Santa Rosa County Animal Services at (850) 983-4680 or click the “Search Lost Pets” tab at www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.

For more information on fire and fireworks safety, visit the NFPA’s website.

Sailboat washes up on Pensacola Beach after men onboard were rescued south of Panama City

Although Independence Day is closing many offices in Santa Rosa County, officials said Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and fire departments will remain open.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.