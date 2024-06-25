Some Santa Rosa County offices to close for the Fourth of July (list)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In advance of Independence Day, officials with Santa Rosa County announced that some of their offices will be closed for the holiday.

According to a press release, the following offices are set to be closed on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day:

Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners Animal Shelter Central Landfill Library System Veterans Services

Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court, Comptroller Office (also closed July 5)

Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser

Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections

Santa Rosa County Tax Collector

The release notes that Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service, and fire departments are open daily and are not closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

For normal department hours and locations, visit the Santa Rosa County website.

