Santa Rosa County approved five subdivision projects during April to add nearly 500 homes

Santa Rosa County’s Board of County Commissioners accepted the final plat plans for five different residential development projects during April.

These five projects include four different subdivisions and will add 494 new homes to Santa Rosa County.

Three of the projects were approved on April 11, while the other two were approved on April 25.

Here are the residential development projects that Santa Rosa County’s BOCC gave the green light to during April.

Chase Farms

The Chase Farms project was approved to develop a 45-lot private subdivision in Milton using a 46-acre parcel located off Ten Mile Road.

This subdivision was created using the controversial Alternative Subdivision provision that was allowed under Section 4.03.13.I. of the county’s Land Development Code.

The Alternative Subdivision provision was created to encourage developers to include more green space – with less clear cutting and more preservation of naturally occurring wetlands − within their construction zones in exchange for building homes at higher density.

After public outcry and an eight-hour-long meeting about the provision, Santa Rosa County’s BOCC decided to remove the provision in September and then voted to formalize that decision in October.

The owners of the Chase Farms project applied for approval last July before the BOCC’s decision in September.

Projections of where the Chase Farms subdivision project was approved for development by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners.

The site intended for Chase Farms is in District Three and is zoned as a Rural Residential Agriculture District.

The project’s Final Plat plans were accepted by Santa Rosa County’s BOCC on April 11.

Eagle’s Ridge

The Eagle’s Ridge project got approved by the county on April 25 to develop a 145-lot subdivision in the Pace area.

The site of the project is approximately 56.11 acres, and its development will include the creation of five new roads for the subdivision.

Projection of where the Eagle's Ridge subdivision project was approved for development by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners.

The project’s approved Final Plat plans show that the new roads will be called: Air Field Drive, Air Wing Five Road, Bald Eagle Road, Eagles Ridge Road and Runway Drive.

Eagle’s Ridge Road will connect the subdivision to Ridgeside Way, providing access to Spear Street and U.S. Highway 90.

Lancelot Townhomes (Phase I Replat & Phase II)

Two phases of the Lancelot Townhomes project were approved by Santa Rosa County during April.

A replat of Lancelot Townhomes’ first phase, which comprises a 9.41-acre site in Milton, was accepted by Santa Rosa County commissioners on April 11. According to the county, the replat was made to correct errors on the original final plat.

The first phase will develop 86 lots across the nearly 10-acre site off of Excalibur Way and King Arthurs Way. This project also includes the development of two new roads named King Ban Street and Pendragon Circle.

King Ban Street will connect the subdivision to Excalibur Way, and Pendragon Circle will connect it to King Arthurs Way.

Projection of where phase one of the Lancelot Townhomes subdivision project was approved for development by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners.

Phase two of Lancelot Townhomes was approved later in the month to develop an additional 62 lots for the subdivision in the remaining space of its 9.41-acre site.

During this phase, one new road named Black Knight Way will be developed and Pendragon Circle will be extended to wrap around the subdivision entirely.

The final plat for phase two of Lancelot Townhomes was accepted by Santa Rosa County on April 25.

Projection of where phase two of the Lancelot Townhomes subdivision project was approved for development by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners.

Parker Grove Townhomes

The Parker Grove Townhomes project was approved to develop a 156-lot community in Milton.

The project is planned off Skipper Lane will comprise of three parcels spanning approximately 15.6 acres, according to its final plat plans filed with Santa Rosa County.

Developers intend to develop Parker Grove Townhomes in two different spots along Skipper Lane.

The larger portion of the community will be built adjacent to Pace Lane while its smaller section will be built adjacent to County Road 197A, according to the project’s final plat filed with the county.

The project’s development includes the creation of five new roads named: Cara Street, Liv Court, Tenpence Circle, Taso Street and Wendell Street.

Projection of where the Parker Grove Townhomes subdivision project was approved for development by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners.

Bell Ridge Lane will be extended to connect to Tenpence Circle and provide access onto Skipper Lane.

Wendell Street will provide access onto Skipper Lane for the smaller portion of Parker Grove Townhomes.

The project’s final plat was accepted by Santa Rosa County on April 11.

