Santa Monica residents protest needle distribution program at parks

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Emilia Gómez is a principal investigator at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre and scientific coordinator of AI Watch, the EC initiative to monitor the advancements, uptake and impact of AI in Europe. Her team contributes with scientific and technical knowledge to EC AI policies, including the recently proposed AI Act. Gómez's research is grounded in the computational music field, where she contributes to the understanding of the way humans describe music and the methods in which it's modeled digitally.