Santa Monica bar patron punches, kills manager after getting kicked out, police say

Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man with homicide after he allegedly punched the manager of a Santa Monica bar, leading to his death, according to authorities.

The Santa Monica Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street, outside of Jameson’s Pub, at about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday morning on reports of a battery.

The investigation found that the manager of Jameson’s Bar asked several patrons to leave. After that, police say one of the patrons punched the manager, leaving him unconscious. No additional details were immediately made available.

Victim in ‘heinous’ Venice Canal sexual assault taken off life support

Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, but the manager was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His identity is yet to be released publicly.

Three bar patrons were initially arrested and booked into Santa Monica Jail.

The man that allegedly punched the manager was identified as Leonard Hector Korpie, 26 of Venice. He was later charged with homicide by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and is being held on $2 million bail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.