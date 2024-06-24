Santa Fe, Rio Rancho hospitals named to Lown Institute 'Honor Roll' for acute care

Jun. 24—Two New Mexico hospitals, one of which is in Santa Fe, have been named to the Lown Institute's annual "Honor Roll" for acute care.

According to the institute, 154 acute care hospitals are recognized each year out of nearly 3,000 nationwide and are scored on measures of equity, value and outcomes. The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center ranked No. 5 on the 2024 list, and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center came in at No. 76.

The Lown Institute is a nonprofit organization that advocates for "bold ideas for a just and caring system for health," according to a news release.

"Great care is only great if everyone can access it," Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, said in a statement. "Socially responsible hospitals are trusted to provide high-quality care to all, and their success directly improves the health and economic stability of their communities."