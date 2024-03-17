Santa Fe Regional Airport unveils new terminal expansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of waiting, travelers flying out of the Santa Fe Regional Airport will soon be greeted with a newly revamped terminal. Starting in April, Santa Fe flyers will go through a bigger, updated terminal to board their flights.

“Santa Fe deserves this,” said James Harris, airport manager of the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

With the extra space, airport officials expect to have a more spacious, and comfortable departure. They’ve also added new seating for passengers. Officials said the expansion comes with new amenities.

“This expansion adds more boarding gates for the airport, more offices for admin,” Harris said. “We’re looking at over 8,000 square feet added to the terminal.”

“We’ll now have food and beverage service inside the terminal area,” said Santa Fe City Manager John Blair.

A new jet bridge is another part of the project, which will allow for another airline to join the airport. The city said they’re currently looking for airlines to fill that space.

The new changes are just part of phase one with two other potential projects in the pipeline. One of those looks to expand on the terminal even more.

“We have significantly improved the customer experience while still holding onto what makes people love Santa Fe,” Blair explained.

Lastly, they’re eyeing the idea of building a new road leading straight into the airport.

“It’ll be an easier transition from 599 straight to the airport, instead of going around aviation drive and airport road,” Harris added.

The airport has already received $2 million in Capital Outlay funds for the second phase of the project. They hope to break ground sometime this year. The new terminal is expected to open to flyers sometime in April.

