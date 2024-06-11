Santa Fe Public Schools finalizes 175-day calendar

Jun. 10—Santa Fe Public Schools recently released its final calendar for the 2024-25 school year, which will begin Aug. 9 and end May 22, 2025.

In total, the calendar includes 175 instructional days. The precise number of student learning days was a source of uncertainty throughout the 2023-24 school year, after the New Mexico Public Education Department proposed a rule mandating 180 instructional days at schools across the state.

A judge has since halted the 180-day rule pending further litigation, a move that reverted schools to the status quo. The final calendar "reflects statutory requirements," Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in a news release.

During the 2024-25 school year, students can expect a full week off for Thanksgiving and spring break and two weeks for winter break, as well as a smattering of other holidays throughout the year.

"Parents and students are eager to know what lies ahead," Chavez said. "The calendar provides the framework for learning and needed information for families to plan their summer vacations and Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks."

To view Santa Fe Public Schools' full calendar for the 2024-25 school year, visit go.sfps.info/24-25Calendar.