Santa Fe police search for missing elderly woman

Mar. 17—Santa Fe police are searching for Esther Barnes, a 98-year-old woman reported missing by family Saturday.

Barnes, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with blue eyes and white hair, was last seen wearing a black coat at Las Soleras Senior Living Center on Santa Fe's south side.

As of Sunday morning, Barnes had not been found, despite significant search efforts, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin wrote in a message to The New Mexican.

"We've completed extensive canvasses, drone flights and explore surveillance in the area," he said.

The case remains under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information about Barnes' whereabouts to call the department at 505-428-3710.