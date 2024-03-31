Santa Fe Police Dept. encourages safe driving as ‘Spring Blitz’ starts soon

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) is highlighting traffic safety in the city with this year’s “Spring Blitz” program.

SFPD will kick off the operation on April 3, and it will focus on areas with a high number of crashes throughout Santa Fe.

Some areas include Airport Road, Saint Francis Drive, and Cerrillos Road.

Officers will be doing traffic enforcement in these areas, watching for speed, seatbelt use, cell phone use, racing, and more.

The operation is expected to last 30 days.

