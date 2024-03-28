Santa Fe National Cemetery to host Vietnam Veterans Day event

Mar. 27—The Santa Fe National Cemetery will host a National Vietnam War Veterans Day recognition ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.

The event at the cemetery at 501 N. Guadalupe St. will include a keynote address, an honor guard presentation and the playing of taps.

March 29 was chosen as Vietnam Veterans Day because on that day in 1973 the last U.S. combat troops departed South Vietnam following the end of the United States' involvement with the war.

Former President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 marking March 29 as the holiday. More than 58,000 Americans — including about 400 from New Mexico — were killed in the years America was officially engaged in the war.

The event is free and open to the public. Call 505-988-6400 for more information.