Santa Fe man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Mar. 5—A Santa Fe man has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges stemming from a traffic stop in late 2021.

Mario Guizar-Anchondo, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a plea agreement filed March 1 in the case.

The fentanyl charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years, and the gun charge carries a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison.

Guizar-Anchondo was pulled over by a Santa Fe police officer on Dec. 30, 2021, due to inoperable taillights. The officer searched his pickup and found 32,000 fentanyl pills, "a large amount of methamphetamine," more than $5,000 in cash and three handguns, one rifle and a shotgun, the plea agreement states.

Guizar-Anchondo was charged alongside his passenger Werni Lopez-Perez, 28, also of Santa Fe. The federal criminal charges against Lopez-Perez are pending, according to an online database of federal court records.