Santa Fe man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

Mar. 5—A Santa Fe man has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges stemming from a traffic stop in late 2021.

Mario Guizar-Anchondo, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a plea agreement filed March 1 in the case.

The fentanyl charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years, and the gun charge carries a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison.

Guizar-Anchondo was pulled over by a Santa Fe police officer on Dec. 30, 2021, due to inoperable taillights. The officer searched his pickup and found 32,000 fentanyl pills, "a large amount of methamphetamine," more than $5,000 in cash and three handguns, one rifle and a shotgun, the plea agreement states.

Guizar-Anchondo was charged alongside his passenger Werni Lopez-Perez, 28, also of Santa Fe. The federal criminal charges against Lopez-Perez are pending, according to an online database of federal court records.