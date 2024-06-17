Santa Fe man accused of starting fires near gas station

Jun. 16—A Santa Fe man faces a felony arson charge after police accused him of setting multiple fires off Cerrillos Road last week.

Guadalupe Arpero Terrazas, 37, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail early Sunday on charges of arson, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property.

The second-degree felony charge against Terrazas specifies damage of $20,000 or more.

Santa Fe police Lt. Heinz DeLuca said a group of people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to report several fires had been set at buildings and other structures near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Osage Drive.

A group of motorcyclists helped put out the fires, DeLuca said, adding several bottles of gasoline were found at the scene.

He said police found Terrazas standing across the street and smelled of gasoline.