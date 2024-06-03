Santa Fe man accused of assaults and armed carjacking

Jun. 3—A Santa Fe man faces a string of felony charges after police accused him of threatening a group of people with a gun and and stealing a vehicle.

Paul Eddie Lovato, 42, was arrested early Sunday morning outside a mobile home on Vegas Verdes Lane.

Witnesses at the residence alleged the incident began with a series of arguments Saturday night. They told Santa Fe police Lovato was acting belligerent toward his girlfriend and others.

Lovato aimed a handgun at several people at the home, including a teen girl, and battered a man before stealing a woman's SUV at gunpoint, police wrote in a statement of probable cause.

Police alleged in the statement Lovato later followed several people from the residence down Cerrillos Road, ramming their vehicle with the stolen SUV and brandishing a gun at them. The witnesses then drove to the police station to report the incident.

Police arrested Lovato shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. The statement alleges officers found him with pills suspected to be fentanyl as well as two handguns and a stolen Santa Fe police-issued shotgun.

He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

Lovato faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery, embezzlement of a motor vehicle, child abuse and possession of illegal drugs.