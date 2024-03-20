Santa Fe elementary school installs ‘buddy benches’ thanks to 6-year-old girl

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Atalaya Elementary School in Santa Fe has two new “buddy benches” thanks to the efforts of a six-year-old Alyssa Kesler. Kesler felt the school needed the benches when she saw a classmate playing alone.

A buddy bench is a place where a child can go when they want someone to talk to. Alyssa pitched the idea to her teacher and other school administrators. She got her family involved with a tortilla bake sale to fund the benches. One bench is for the pre-k playground while the other is for the bigger elementary kids.

Alyssa’s mom says she wants people to know that her daughter hopes random acts of kindness like this will inspire others.

