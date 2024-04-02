Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office seeks driver in Saturday hit-and-run

Apr. 1—A crash Saturday evening in Arroyo Seco, in which authorities suspect a pickup driver struck a pedestrian, left the man hospitalized in critical condition, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The driver of an older model, blue Ford Ranger struck a 34-year-old man around 8:20 p.m. on Boneyard Road, just west of U.S. 84/285 in the small community south of Española, and then drove away, the news release states.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and later transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital with serious injuries, sheriff's office spokeswoman Denise Womack-Avila said.

The sheriff's office asks for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m., reviewed surveillance video of the crash and spoke with witnesses, Womack-Avila said.

Investigators believe the pickup involved in the crash will have damage to its front end, based on statements from witnesses, she said.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the crash to call the sheriff's office nonemergency line, 505-428-3720.