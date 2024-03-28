Santa Fe County Commission approves ban on single-use plastics

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County has approved a ban on single-use plastics in the county’s unincorporated areas. The ordinance covers plastic bags, straws, and balloons among other items.

First-time violators will be fined $50. On repeat offenses, the penalties could increase to $300 or up to three days in jail. The ordinance will go into effect in late April. It comes nearly a decade after the City of Santa Fe banned plastic bags.

