Santa Fe County bans fireworks until second week of July amid drought conditions

Jun. 11—The sale and use of most fireworks will be banned through Independence Day — into the second week of July — within all wildlands and unincorporated parts of Santa Fe County.

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to enact the restrictions — which do not apply to incorporated areas such as the city of Santa Fe or Española or the town of Edgewood — to reduce the chance of a human-caused wildfire.

"Persistent and severe drought conditions" have made the restrictions necessary, Santa Fe County Fire Marshal Jaome Blay told commissioners Tuesday.

The New Mexico state forester supported the ban because "abnormally high temperatures, low humidity, high winds and the abundance of dry fuel material increase the chances of fire," Blay said.

The ban covers missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets and ground audible devices. All other fireworks will be limited to "paved or barren" areas or areas with "a readily accessible source of water for use by the homeowner or general public," according to the resolution.

The ban will expire after 30 days unless the County Commission extends it.

Drought conditions are expected to "persist and deepen throughout Santa Fe County and New Mexico during the next few weeks," according to projections from the U.S. National Integrated Drought Information System, Blay wrote in a memo to commissioners.

Commissioners described the fireworks ban "the responsible thing to do," and Commissioner Anna Hansen said she hopes the city of Santa Fe will pass a similar ban.

"We should be minimizing the [fire] risk for our community all the time," said Commissioner Justin Greene.