Santa Fe City Council expected to vote on what to do with two statues

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe City Council is expected to vote on a resolution to bring two important statues back into public sight. Last month, Mayor Alan Webber announced he wants to bring back a statue of Don Diego de Vargas that was removed in 2020 after national protests tied to historical monuments. He also wants to decide on the placement of two Tesuque runners who alerted other tribes about the uprising against the Spanish.

If the resolution is passed, the de Vargas statue is expected to spend the next four years at the New Mexico History Museum and the second statue will go to the Santa Fe Convention Center. The city council meeting is expected to start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

