Santa Fe City Council considering bill banning people from standing on medians

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe City Council is considering a bill that would ban people standing on medians. Nearly a dozen people showed up to Wednesday night’s meeting for public comment.

New Mexico border issues could be sticking point in upcoming special lawmaking session

The bill, introduced by Mayor Alan Webber, would ban people sitting and standing on medians. It doesn’t explicitly mention panhandlers but most speakers were against the bill saying it would criminalize homelessness and not eliminate their need for money. “The individuals would get tickets, arrested, whatever the situation may be which could lead to impact on their housing, which could lead to impact on future jobs,” said another person at the meeting.

Others were in favor. “I am in favor of the proposed median ordinance. For reasons of safety. For safety of the public at large, for drivers, pedestrians and animals,” said a person at the meeting.

A similar ordinance has already been passed in Albuquerque. The bill now heads to other committees before going back to city council to be voted on at the end of the month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.