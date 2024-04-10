Santa Fe accepting nominations for Mayor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts

Apr. 9—The city of Santa Fe is accepting nominations through May 1 for the 31st annual Mayor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts.

The Mayor's Award recognizes people, organizations and businesses that have made significant contributions to the arts in Santa Fe. Nominations are made by community members and selected by the Santa Fe Arts Commission and the mayor.

The most recent award ceremony was held in 2022. Awardees that year included philanthropists Ellen and Robert Vladem, the Santa Fe Art Institute, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, artist Judy Tuwaletstiwa and the late Patrick Lannan of the Lannan Foundation.

Previous big names have included A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin and Kiowa author and poet N. Scott Momaday. Organizations including the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival and the Lightning Boy Foundation also have been recognized in recent years.

To quality, nominees must live or work in either the city or in Santa Fe County.

Winners will be notified in July and an awards ceremony is scheduled in October at SITE Santa Fe in the Railyard.