Santa Fe to get $231K from state to rehab library

Jun. 25—The city of Santa Fe is getting $231,000 from the state to help rehabilitate the downtown Main Library.

"The project's scope of work includes interior condition assessment, measured drawings, programming and space planning, schematic design, design development, and arborist consultation/tree work," the state Historic Preservation Division said in a news release Tuesday announcing the library repairs and several other projects totaling $1 million.

The money is coming from the state's new Cultural Properties Restoration Fund, funded through the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund created in 2023. City officials have been considering major upgrades to the library, which is more than 90 years old.

"This statewide fund enables us to provide support for organizations working to preserve New Mexico's cultural heritage for future generations," Department of Cultural Affairs Cabinet Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego said in a statement. "Our agency is honored to help administer a program that supports conservation and preservation efforts throughout the state."

The other projects being funded are stabilizing the historic fire station at the Albuquerque Railyards; repairs to the Silver City Waterworks building; some work on the Deming Luna Mimbres Museum; and archaeological work on four Navajo sites.