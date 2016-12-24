    'Santa Claus' Hands Out Candy at Bank And Then Robs It: Police

    Maya Chung
    Inside Edition

    Someone's going on the naughty list. 

    A man with a Santa Claus mask in Tennessee walked into a bank handing out candy and then robbed it, police said.

    The Memphis police posted a video of the man wearing a burgundy sweater and Santa mask walking in to the Memphis City Employee Credit Union.

    Police said he handed out candy canes and wished customers and employees a "Merry Christmas," before walking to the teller and handing her a note demanding money.

    He then got away.

    Police are still searching for the holiday bandit. 

