'Santa Claus' Hands Out Candy at Bank And Then Robs It: Police

Someone's going on the naughty list.

A man with a Santa Claus mask in Tennessee walked into a bank handing out candy and then robbed it, police said.

The Memphis police posted a video of the man wearing a burgundy sweater and Santa mask walking in to the Memphis City Employee Credit Union.

Police said he handed out candy canes and wished customers and employees a "Merry Christmas," before walking to the teller and handing her a note demanding money.

He then got away.

Police are still searching for the holiday bandit.

