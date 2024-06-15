Santa Clara ranked first for most guns seized from dangerous people in CA: report

(KRON) — Santa Clara seized more guns from “dangerous, disturbed, and suicidal people” than anywhere else in California, according to a newly released State Attorney General’s report.

Per the State Attorney General, Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVROs) allow law enforcement to temporarily take away weapons from people who a court agrees are likely to “commit a mass shooting, murder, or suicide.”

With over 645 GVROs in 2023, Santa Clara gave out more than double the number of protective orders than any other county per capita in the state and over 17 times compared to San Francisco’s GVROs given out that year, the report stated.

According to the report, Santa Clara made up nearly a quarter of the 2,719 GVROs given out in California last year. San Diego, with 503 GVROs, was the county that gave out the second most in 2023.

Guns are dangerous – and divisive. However, all of us agree on some important things. We agree that someone who is threatening a mass shooting should not have a gun. We agree that someone who threatens to kill his wife or girlfriend should not have a gun. We agree someone who is suicidal should not have a gun. We have to build on this consensus and the commonsense use of California’s red flag law to get guns out of the hands of dangerous people. District Attorney Jeff Rosen

Despite having 645 GVROs in 2023, Santa Clara is currently at nearly five times the rate of GVROs given than in 2019. When GVROs were first given out in 2016, Santa Clara gave out seven protective orders, the report states.

According to the California Department of Justice, a GVRO can last anywhere from 21 days to a year.

