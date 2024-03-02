Sansom Park police investigate death of man found shot inside apartment, officials say

Sansom Park police are investigating a shooting that killed one man Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of La Junta Street around 4:30 p.m. after someone reported they had found a man bleeding and unresponsive inside one of the apartments. The man had been shot, Sansom Park police said in a social media post Friday.

The victim, Logan Perkins, died at the scene, according to police. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Sansom Park Police Department at 817-626-1921 or CID@sansompark.org.

No arrests have been announced.

