Sansom Park police ask residents for security footage as they investigate deadly shooting

Sansom Park police ask the public to check their surveillance video or security footage as they investigate a shooting that killed a man Friday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Skyline Drive early Friday where they found 42-year-old Richard Applegate shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects are described as young males wearing hoodies and carrying backpacks. They were both last seen fleeing on foot from the area, according to police.

Police ask residents in the following areas to check their surveillance for images or footage of people walking or running around in the area between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday:

Skyline Drive

Crowley Street

Comanche Street

Cowden Street

Calloway Street

Joshua Court

Jalah Court

Information or tips regarding the homicide can be sent to CID@sansompark.org.