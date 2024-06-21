Sansom Park police ask residents for security footage as they investigate deadly shooting
Sansom Park police ask the public to check their surveillance video or security footage as they investigate a shooting that killed a man Friday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Skyline Drive early Friday where they found 42-year-old Richard Applegate shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two suspects are described as young males wearing hoodies and carrying backpacks. They were both last seen fleeing on foot from the area, according to police.
Police ask residents in the following areas to check their surveillance for images or footage of people walking or running around in the area between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday:
Skyline Drive
Crowley Street
Comanche Street
Cowden Street
Calloway Street
Joshua Court
Jalah Court
Information or tips regarding the homicide can be sent to CID@sansompark.org.