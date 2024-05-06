Sanrio-inspired store, spice shop, halal hot chicken: North Jersey's newest businesses

NorthJersey.com, the Daily Record and the New Jersey Herald want to keep you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns. Below is a roundup of businesses that recently opened or are coming soon.

Minuteman Press, Englewood

Full-service printing and marketing design company offering an array of business services ranging from advertising to print and direct mail. From brochures and postcards to business cards, forms and flyers.

WHERE: 20 North Van Brunt St., Suite 14, Englewood

WHEN: Ribbon-cutting was Friday. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-431-8600 or visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/nj/englewood/

Miniso, American Dream, East Rutherford

Minoso American Dream mall in East Rutherford

A Sanrio-inspired store by the company known for such brands as Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Pompompurin, My Melody and Keroppi. Carrying household goods, food and toys, health and beauty supplies, and daily life products.

WHERE: American Dream, Court B, Level 1, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

WHEN: Store opening was Friday

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.americandream.com/venue/miniso or https://www.sanrio.com/pages/store-locator

Spice & Tea Exchange, Ridgewood

Spice and Tea of Ridgewood

Providing a wide variety of spices, hand-mixed spice blends, loose-leaf teas, naturally-flavored sugars, salts, gourmet gifts and accessories.

Many customers "stay for a while, chatting with us about all things food, tea and spices from around the world," said Lynn Kenney, owner of the Ridgewood store.

WHERE: 256 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood

WHEN: Grand opening was Friday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-322-0002, email ridgewood@spiceandtea.com or visit https://www.spiceandtea.com/tstestore/Ridgewood

Professional Physical Therapy, Glen Rock

A specialized health care provider providing customized pain management, recovery and rehabilitation services including physical therapy, hand and occupational therapy, spine and back therapy, athletic and sports injury prevention.

WHERE: 201 Rock Road, Suite 199, Glen Rock

WHEN: Opening set for June. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 551-284-3157 or visit https://www.professionalpt.com/office/glen-rock-nj/

Namkeen Hot Chicken, Parsippany-Troy Hills

Some of the food available at Namkeen Hot Chicken

Offering halal hot chicken and Pakistani flavors.

WHERE: 9 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany-Troy Hills

WHEN: Opening is Aug. 23. Hours will be 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Email nouman@eatnamkeen or visit https://www.eatnamkeen.com/

