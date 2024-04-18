Sanofi to overhaul US operations of vaccines, cut jobs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen a the Sanofi Genzyme Polyclonals in Lyon

(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it would restructure the U.S. com­mer­cial op­er­a­tions for its vac­cines and cut an undis­closed num­ber of jobs.

Sanofi would implement a "stream­lined strate­gic sales struc­ture" to better support its customers and patients, it said without disclosing any details on the changes to be made, the time­frame and the num­ber of em­ploy­ees to be im­pact­ed.

Endpoints News first reported the development on Thursday.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson has been trying to build investor confidence in the company's drug pipeline since he unexpectedly abandoned 2025 margin targets last October to instead boost drug development spending.

The company's vaccine portfolio includes preventive shots for a common respiratory infection in infants, influenza vaccines, COVID vaccines and vaccines for infections like meningitis and tetanus.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)