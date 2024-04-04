Sanford woman arrested on fatal crash charges

Apr. 4—A Sanford woman was arrested Tuesday on charges related to a fatal crash that occurred in September, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Ashlyn Taylor Ingram, 20, of the 100 block of Attie Lee Lane, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:55 p.m.

She is charged with felony death by vehicle and misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, driving after consuming alcohol under age 21, an open container of alcohol violation, and traffic infractions include reckless driving with wanton disregard, improper passing and failing to wear a seat belt.

The wreck happened between 7-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Avents Ferry Road/N.C. 42 and Hillcrest Farm Road, according to reports.

Two people were injured and flown to a hospital facility where one of them died, reports said.

It wasn't until the toxicology results were received that Ingram was arrested, according to First Sgt. M. Stuart.

Ingram's bail was set at $50,000.