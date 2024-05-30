Sanford man pleads to production of child pornography

May 30—A Sanford man pleaded guilty in federal court on May 22 to production of child pornography as part of a plea agreement.

Tyler Samuel Godfrey, 32, had his $225,000 bond reduced to unsecured on May 23 in Lee County Superior Court. The document, which was signed by Judge C. Winston Gilchrist, noted that Godfrey pleaded guilty in federal court to the same type of offense he was charged with in Lee County.

Godfrey was ordered to have no contact with a prosecution witness and to not access any computer, media, phone or electronic device as part of his release to federal authorities.

Details of the plea agreement in pacer.gov were not available.

Godfrey had been charged with 51 offenses in Lee County and 52 in Brunswick County, including one count of indecent liberties and multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities seized two of Godfrey's computers and a hard drive on Feb. 14, 2023 at 2614 Holden Beach Road in Supply, according to pacer.gov.

According to eCourts, the offenses dated back to 2013.

Lee County detectives began an investigation in 2021 of allegations that Godfrey possessed and was distributing child pornography on social media and other electronic means, according to a previous Sanford Herald report.

On May 22, an order requiring him to be released from the Lee County Jail was issued.

The court of jurisdiction is now the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.