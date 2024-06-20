Sanford man, Florida man await trials

Jun. 20—A Sanford man and a Florida man each await trials set for July 1.

Kevin O'Bryan Holland, 28, of Sanford is charged with two felony counts of forcible sex offense.

According to a court document, Holland engaged in a sex offense with a man against his will.

The date of the alleged crimes was May 11, 2023. Holland was held on a $100,000 bond on June 23, 2023, after bond was initially not authorized. Holland is currently being held, but his location was not disclosed in eCourts.

Holland apparently has a felony conviction as he was previously charged with firearm possession by a felon in a separate case in which that charge was dismissed. Several other charges against Holland have also been dismissed over the years, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property, burning personal property and felony conspiracy.

Gerald Mugel Clinton, 33, of Titusville, Fla., is charged with felony assault with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.

The date of the alleged offenses was Sept. 16, 2023.

According to an arrest warrant, Clinton assaulted Amanda Coppola and broke her wrist. According the indictment, he caused a cerebral contusion, bleeding on her brain and bone fractures in her left hand. The misdemeanor assault charge alleges that he hit her in the face.

Clinton was arrested Sept. 17, 2023, and posted a $10,000 bond on Jan. 24.