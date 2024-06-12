Sanford man accused of assaulting Capitol officer with bear spray during Jan. 6 riot

Jun. 12—A Sanford man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Belliveau, 38, is accused of spraying a canister of bear deterrent at a U.S. Capitol police officer on the Northwest Lawn and entering the building with rioters, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The FBI arrested him in Berwick on Wednesday on five felony charges, including assaulting an officer and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and three misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct.

Belliveau is the 13th person from Maine charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Eight have pleaded guilty and been sentenced and one more was found guilty at trial.

After the November 2020 election when Joe Biden defeated then-president Donald Trump, Trump falsely claimed that the election was rigged, which spurred rioters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, around 2 p.m. This disrupted the U.S. Congress' electoral count, which was halted until later that evening. Biden assumed the presidency on Jan. 20.

Belliveau, who the FBI reported seeing on surveillance footage, wore a brown hooded jacket, khaki cargo pants, a black helmet and a red scarf underneath his helmet, according to an FBI complaint. He held a bullhorn in his left hand and a green canister of bear spray in his right, the complaint shows.

After crossing the temporary bicycle rack fencing, Belliveau discharged the spray at an officer and fled when she was knocked to the ground by another rioter, according to court records. He allegedly followed a group of rioters over the police line, up the stairs and through the Senate Wing door. He carried a flag wrapped around a hockey stick and a bullhorn while in the building for about 15 minutes, records show.

The FBI also documented Belliveau in a "publicly-available" video recorded during the riot, when he allegedly says, "I'm here to make sure the Chinese Communist Party does not take over this country through Joe Biden."

One night earlier, FBI agents spotted Belliveau in a video recording carrying the same bullhorn and flag wrapped around a hockey stick.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that more than 1,450 people in almost all 50 states have been charged and arrested in the breach of the Capitol. More than 500 of those individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the department.

