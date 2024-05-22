Sanford High School music director honored as outstanding new educator

SANFORD — Sanford High School Music Director Hailey Francoeur was recently named the 2023-2024 Maine Music Educators Association Outstanding New Music Educator of the Year.

The award recognizes Francoeur’s work in revitalizing and expanding the school’s instrumental music offerings over the past three years. Under her leadership, the program has grown in student participation and performance opportunities.

“It was a really amazing surprise to receive this award,” Francoeur said. “Colleagues, current students, and former teachers all wrote letters in support of my nomination, and it meant so much to hear the things they wrote.

“I’m so lucky to work in a district like Sanford that supports our growing instrumental program and has allowed me to create new opportunities for our students over the last few years. The students are a huge part of the growth and success of the instrumental groups recently. This has really allowed me to reflect on how far our program has come in the last three years.”

In addition to Francoeur’s award, three Sanford High School musicians — Hannah Paterson, Drake Wilson, and Kaylin Penley — were selected for the MMEA All-State Music Festival. The students spent two days working alongside peers across Maine with a guest conductor, culminating in a performance showcasing their skills.

