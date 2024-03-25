Sanford High School athletic director wins Emerging Industry Leader Award

SANFORD — Sanford High School Athletic Director Zach Lemelin has been recognized by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security with its interscholastic Emerging Industry Leader Award.

The Emerging Industry Leader Award recognizes a young professional who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in addressing safety and security issues.

Sanford High School Athletic Director Zach Lemelin has been recognized by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security with its interscholastic Emerging Industry Leader Award.

Lemelin is the only high school leader in the United States to receive this award.

“I am thrilled to be recognized as an emerging leader in sports safety,” Lemelin said. “This recognition is a combination of the advice from my peers in the Southern Maine Athletic Association and knowledge shared by former Sanford Athletic Director Gordie Salls, who showed me the correct way to manage events successfully. I’d like to thank the coaches, administration, and many others who have used best practices to help run successful events on the Sanford High School campus. It truly takes a team environment for safety and success.”

Lemelin has been the athletic director for SHS since the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“Throughout his time at Sanford High School, Zach has demonstrated dedication to advancing professionally and implementing best practices,” Sanford School Department Superintendent Matt Nelson said. “Sanford can take pride in his contributions to serving its students, families, and community.”

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security is an organization affiliated with the University of Southern Mississippi. It is committed to providing professional growth in the sports management industry by identifying best practices in conducting high school, collegiate, and professional sporting events and marathons.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sanford High School athletic director wins Emerging Leader Award